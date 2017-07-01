Newsvine

SuperSaiyan

About I'm a 37 Yr. Old NewYorker who is very intrested in Politics, Current Events, History, ect Articles: 140 Seeds: 9250 Comments: 43583 Since: Aug 2008

After the president's tweet, I must withdraw my support for everything but his agenda (Satire)

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by SuperSaiyan View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Sat Jul 1, 2017 3:17 AM
Discuss:

I stand with my colleagues in Congress to say: The president’s tweet is beneath the dignity of the office.

This is not making America great.

The president has at last done the unthinkable: He has insulted a morning television personality in crude and ghastly terms and I must — in consequence of this hideous and vile breach of the dignity of the office — withdraw none of my support from his legislative agenda. (If you can call it a legislative agenda and not a ragtag collection of bad ideas quickly stapled together with a dead pigeon in the middle.)

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor