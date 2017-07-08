Donald Trump Just Set the Table for Vladimir Putin's Next Election Hack

In the hours before Donald Trump’s first first face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin, a Republican senator begged the president to put the screws to the Kremlin leader for Russia’s interference with the 2016 election.

“I don’t think they change the behavior until they actually have experienced some sort of pain,” said Sen. James Lankford, a member of the intelligence committee. “So my issue now is: what is the clear pain that Russia will experience based on their actions?”

Now we have the answer: None. Russia will experience no pain at all.