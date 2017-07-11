President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., agreed to meet with a "Russian government attorney" last summer after receiving an email offering him "very high level and sensitive information" that would "incriminate" Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, according to emails the younger Trump publicly released on Tuesday.
Donald Trump Jr. releases email chain on his Russian meeting
