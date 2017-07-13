Video: Every Russia story Trump said was 'fake news' or a 'witch hunt'

When Donald Trump Jr. revealed this week that he had met with a Russian lawyer in the summer of 2016, it was the latest revelation in the continuing story about alleged ties between the Trump camp and Russia, and Russian influence on the 2016 presidential election to help the elder Trump win.

Over the past year — regardless of intelligence reports that found Russians attempting to influence the U.S. election — Donald Trump’s rhetoric has remained consistent. He dismisses any allegation of Russian interference in the election as a “hoax” or “fake news” — often blaming the Democrats for making it all up.