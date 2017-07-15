Revised Senate health care bill could still hurt the sick and the poor

The Senate revised its health care plan this week in hopes of mollifying lawmakers worried that the legislation would hurt their constituents. But the main change -- a version of the Consumer Freedom Option promoted by Texas Senator Ted Cruz -- would likely cause more problems for those who are sick. Plus, the update did not soften the spending cuts the bill has in store for Medicaid.
