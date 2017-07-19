Newsvine

Putin Trump Meeting 'Unusual': G20 Leaders Bemused by President's Private Chat With Russian Leader

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNewsweek
Wed Jul 19, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump says it’s “sick” his hour-long undisclosed meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin at a dinner during the G20 summit in Germany is being “made to look sinister.”

Yet others G20 world leaders who were there found it to be “unusual,” according to Ian Bremmer, an NYU political science professor who said he has spoken to two people at the July 7 dinner.

"I know a lot of the people in that group, and many of them—including all of America's principal allies—they found it remarkable, they were concerned by it, it was noteworthy, and so it got out,” said Bremmer, who also heads the Eurasia Group political risk consultancy, during an interview on MSNBC late Tuesday.

