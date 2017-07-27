I just read that effective 10/1/17, Newsvine will shut down. I have to say that I have had some good years on this site and it really helped me expand my knowledge on the subjects that matter most to me. I'm going to mourn this site when it shuts down, but until October 1st I am not going to fade out quietly on this site (even though I've only recently picked up my activity on this site again)...
"It's the end, but the moment has been prepared for"...
Thu Jul 27, 2017 4:21 PM
