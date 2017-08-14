LeBron James Criticizes Donald Trump as Athletes React to Charlottesville Violence

LeBron James has often shown himself to be an athlete unready to bury his head in the sand when it comes to social justice.

James proved that again when he tweeted an apparent criticism of President Donald Trump’s actions and words regarding the events in Charlottesville, Virginia, after a white nationalist protest resulted in violence and the death of a woman.

“It's sad what's going on in Charlottesville. Is this the direction our country is heading? Make America Great Again huh?! He said that,” James wrote, referring to Trump’s 2016 electoral campaign slogan.