Trump retweets then deletes post calling him or Joe Arpaio a fascist

President Donald Trump on Tuesday shared a Twitter post with his followers that appeared to call him or former Maricopa County, Arizona, Sheriff Joe Arpaio a “fascist.”

The Twitter exchange began Tuesday morning when Trump retweeted a post from the account of Fox News’s morning show “Fox & Friends” linking to a story about the possibility of the president pardoning Arpaio, who was recently convicted of criminal contempt by a judge in Arizona. Arpaio, a controversial figure for, among other practices, his aggressive enforcement of immigration law, was a vocal Trump supporter during last year’s election.