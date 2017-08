James Clapper, former director of National Intelligence, said Wednesday morning he questioned President Donald Trump's fitness for office.

"I really question his ability to be -- his fitness to be -- in this office, and I also am beginning to wonder about his motivation for it," Clapper told CNN's Don Lemon on "CNN Tonight."

Hours after Trump delivered a defiant speech in Phoenix, Arizona, Clapper said he found the President's rally "downright scary and disturbing."