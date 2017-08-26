Schumer: Trump announced transgender ban, Arpaio pardon during hurricane's approach 'to avoid scrutiny'

Just hours before Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Texas Gulf Coast Friday night, Donald Trump made a pair of controversial announcements -- a move that Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., believes was done intentionally, so they would be buried and overshadowed by the powerful storm's approach.

First, the president announced that he signed a memo that formally directed the Pentagon to ban transgender individuals from openly serving in the U.S. military. Ever since he tweeted last month that he would not permit transgender individuals from serving -- albeit it was not an official directive -- it's become an increasingly polarizing issue.

Also Friday night, controversial former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio was pardoned by the president after being found guilty in July on criminal contempt charges stemming from his refusal to stop imprisoning suspected illegal immigrants.