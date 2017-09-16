CBO suggests Trump admin at fault for Obamacare's rising costs

Having failed to repeal Obamacare, President Donald Trump has said his strategy would be to let the health law "implode."

The Congressional Budget Office released a report Thursday that predicts Trump administration policies on Obamacare could help it on its way by leading to rising premiums and decreased enrollment in individual insurance markets over the next year.

Without calling the administration by name, the report names several policies the White House is pushing when explaining why average Obamacare premiums will increase substantially in 2018.