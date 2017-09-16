Newsvine

SuperSaiyan

About I'm a 37 Yr. Old NewYorker who is very intrested in Politics, Current Events, History, ect Articles: 141 Seeds: 9284 Comments: 43714 Since: Aug 2008

CBO suggests Trump admin at fault for Obamacare's rising costs

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by SuperSaiyan View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Sat Sep 16, 2017 5:35 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Having failed to repeal Obamacare, President Donald Trump has said his strategy would be to let the health law "implode."

The Congressional Budget Office released a report Thursday that predicts Trump administration policies on Obamacare could help it on its way by leading to rising premiums and decreased enrollment in individual insurance markets over the next year.

Without calling the administration by name, the report names several policies the White House is pushing when explaining why average Obamacare premiums will increase substantially in 2018.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor