Newsvine

SuperSaiyan

About I'm a 37 Yr. Old NewYorker who is very intrested in Politics, Current Events, History, ect Articles: 141 Seeds: 9288 Comments: 43728 Since: Aug 2008

Trump aides sell tax plan with Pinocchio-laden claims

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by SuperSaiyan View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Fri Sep 29, 2017 4:43 AM
Discuss:

“The wealthy are not getting a tax cut under our plan.” –Gary Cohn, director of the White House Economic Council, in an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Sept. 28, 2017

“The numbers are about a trillion and a half to the baseline. But more importantly, it’s a trillion dollars to policy, which is the right way of looking at it. We think there will be $2 trillion of growth. So we think this tax plan will cut down the deficits by a trillion dollars.” –Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, in an interview on Fox News, Sept. 28

In selling President Trump’s tax plan, his aides have resorted to making strikingly misleading statements to defend it.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor